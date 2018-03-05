Government blames processed meat companies for delays in listeria probe

The government on Monday blamed a lack of cooperation by producers of cold meats for a delay in finding the cause of a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people in the past year.

As shoppers queued up to return processed meat items and demand refunds, shares in food firms Tiger Brands and RCL Foods slid on Monday over their links to the outbreak, that began in January 2017, before staging a recovery.

The government, which has been criticised for taking too long to find the source of the disease, on Sunday linked the outbreak to polony made by Tiger unit Enterprise Food. It also said it was investigating an RCL plant.

Both firms, which have said they are fully cooperating with the authorities, suspended processed meat production at their plants after health authorities ordered a recall of cold meats associated with the outbreak from outlets at home and abroad.