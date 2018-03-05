South Africa

Hawks arrest 33 alleged illegal miners

05 March 2018 - 09:24 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks arrested 33 alleged illegal miners in Limpopo on Friday.

The suspects were arrested at the rehabilitated Ellerton mine outside Giyani during a joint operation between the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit‚ the Department for Mineral Resources (DMR)‚ the Provincial Organised Crime Unit‚ Public Order Police‚ the Air Wing and the Local Criminal Record Centre.

“The multi-disciplinary operation ensued following an outcry by the local community about the alleged illegal mining of gold at Ellerton mine that was closed by DMR in 2016‚” the Hawks said in a statement.

The team swooped on the abandoned mine and seized gold-bearing material‚ five vehicles and several pieces of mining equipment‚ including two generators‚ mining drill machines‚ camping tents‚ industrial hammers and a sieve valued at about R500‚000.

“All suspects will be processed to ascertain their correct identity.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

READ MORE

On the brink: slow burn at Gupta-owned mines

Employees at four Gupta-owned mines have no overalls, hats and safety gear and have been told to go easy on the milk.
News
1 day ago

Implats slashes its losses but still struggles with Rustenburg

Although the business has managed to narrow its loss, it is undergoing an operational review where it's also harvesting three shafts this year
Business
1 day ago

Sibanye first to set deadline to clear out illegal miners

Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater arrested nearly 1,400 illegal miners at its South African gold shafts last year in a blitz the company ...
Business
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks arrest 33 alleged illegal miners South Africa
  2. Pick n Pay and Woolies recall products linked to listeriosis South Africa
  3. Here are 7 things you need to know about the listeriosis outbreak South Africa
  4. Sandile Mantsoe due in court for Karabo Mokoena's murder South Africa
  5. Hope that Boitumelo will soon be able to smile like other little girls South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X