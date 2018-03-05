The microscopic reconstructive surgery was part of a first-ever Smile Facial Reanimation Week‚ in which the tertiary‚ paperless hospital and the Smile Foundation - an NGO that helps children with facial or other conditions receive reconstructive surgery - joined forces.

Due to its rarity‚ few surgeons are exposed to or have shown an interest in treating this condition.

Apart from performing the complex procedures‚ Psaras also conducted a skills exchange with both plastic surgeons and medical students.

Boitumelo’s parents Juliet‚ a pharmacist‚ and Happy‚ a pastor‚ said they were relieved their daughter was on the road to recovery.

“We are so grateful to the foundation and the doctors who have given our little girl the chance to smile again. When she first started school‚ she would come home crying.

“She would stand in front of the mirror and try to fix her smile with her fingers. She would cry because she couldn’t understand why children laughed at her.

“I was heartbroken. When a doctor referred me to the Smile Foundation two years ago‚ it gave us all hope.

“They can give other children like Boitumelo hope too. I really hope that other mothers don’t hide kids like this‚ there is help out there.

“I spent the nine hours and 45 minutes my child was in surgery praying. The team was wonderful‚ they even texted me from the theatre‚ to tell me the surgery was going well‚” said Juliet.

Psaras said the surgery would give both girls the chance to be normal again.

Explaining the complex procedure‚ he said: “What we did is transplant the muscle from the thigh to the face and make that muscle work.

“The principle of this whole thing is to take a muscle‚ what we call a free flap. In other words we detach the artery in the vein that goes into the muscle and nerve. We take the whole thing en bloc and transplant it into the face.