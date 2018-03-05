LIVE | 'Devastating to have products linked to this outbreak': Tiger Brands
05 March 2018 - 14:37
Tiger Brands is holding a press briefing after the company’s processed meat products were identified as a source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak that’s killed 180 people. The briefing is due to take place following the company's meeting with the National Consumer Commission regarding the national recall. Follow the live updates here
