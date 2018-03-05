South Africa

LIVE | 'Devastating to have products linked to this outbreak': Tiger Brands

05 March 2018 - 14:37 By TimesLIVE

Tiger Brands is holding a press briefing after the company’s processed meat products were identified as a source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak that’s killed 180 people. The briefing is due to take place following the company's meeting with the National Consumer Commission regarding the national recall.  Follow the live updates here

Most read

  1. Want to buy some rhino horn? Log in here, DNA required Sci-Tech
  2. Mugabe acolyte forms new political party to challenge Mnangagwa Africa
  3. Government blames processed meat companies for delays in listeria probe South Africa
  4. Black Sash back to Constitutional Court over social grants South Africa
  5. Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, recall SA meat Africa

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X