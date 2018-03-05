Ngcobo shooting suspects in court for Mzimkhulu double murder

A police task team comprising of the Hawks and other units have arrested four Mancoba Seven Angels church ministries members who are allegedly linked to the murder case of an Umzimkhulu church leader and his wife.

Ndumiso Jali and his wife were shot dead at their premises in Clydesdale in Umzimkhulu early last month. The couple were shot and killed two weeks before the Ngcobo police shooting‚ that left five police officers and a soldier dead.

Mancoba church members were later arrested in connection with the police and soldier shooting. The Jalis were also members and leaders of the controversial Seven Angels church in Umzimkhulu.