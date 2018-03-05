South Africa

Ngcobo shooting suspects in court for Mzimkhulu double murder

05 March 2018 - 13:40 By Bongani Fuzile
Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry. File photo.
Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

A police task team comprising of the Hawks and other units have arrested four Mancoba Seven Angels church ministries members who are allegedly linked to the murder case of an Umzimkhulu church leader and his wife.

Ndumiso Jali and his wife were shot dead at their premises in Clydesdale in Umzimkhulu early last month. The couple were shot and killed two weeks before the Ngcobo police shooting‚ that left five police officers and a soldier dead.

Mancoba church members were later arrested in connection with the police and soldier shooting. The Jalis were also members and leaders of the controversial Seven Angels church in Umzimkhulu.

Gigaba's fury at 'denial of birthright' by Engcobo Church

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba has slammed the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry in Engcobo for forbidding its members from having identity ...
Politics
3 hours ago

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that two suspects appeared in Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Sunday in connection with the murder.

“We can confirm that two suspects aged between 20 and 30 years appeared today in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court for two counts of murder and house robbery where the pastor and his wife were killed and cash taken from their house last month. The suspects were remanded in custody until March 31 for a bail application‚” said Zwane.

Zwane said he was not sure of what happened to the other two suspects. “Only those two appeared today and we are not sure about the rest‚” he said.

READ MORE

Cracks emerge between Ngcobo cult church brothers​

Brotherly love appeared to evaporate this week at Seven Angels Ministries in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, scene of a shoot-out that left seven people dead.
News
1 day ago

CRL seeks clarity on its powers

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) says it is not taking ...
News
4 days ago

One of my sons was feared by community‚ mom of 'Seven Angels' admits

Noluvo Mancoba‚ who co-founded the controversial Mancoba Ministries Church with her late husband‚ is mourning the loss of three sons to police fire‚ ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Mozambique bans imports of processed meat from SA over listeria Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Tiger Brands briefing on listeriosis outbreak South Africa
  3. 'Race row' disrupts KZN school South Africa
  4. LIVE | 'Devastating to have products linked to this outbreak': Tiger Brands South Africa
  5. Ngcobo policeman's father extends condolences to parents of his suspected ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X