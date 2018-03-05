Ngcobo shooting suspects in court for Mzimkhulu double murder
A police task team comprising of the Hawks and other units have arrested four Mancoba Seven Angels church ministries members who are allegedly linked to the murder case of an Umzimkhulu church leader and his wife.
Ndumiso Jali and his wife were shot dead at their premises in Clydesdale in Umzimkhulu early last month. The couple were shot and killed two weeks before the Ngcobo police shooting‚ that left five police officers and a soldier dead.
Mancoba church members were later arrested in connection with the police and soldier shooting. The Jalis were also members and leaders of the controversial Seven Angels church in Umzimkhulu.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that two suspects appeared in Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Sunday in connection with the murder.
“We can confirm that two suspects aged between 20 and 30 years appeared today in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court for two counts of murder and house robbery where the pastor and his wife were killed and cash taken from their house last month. The suspects were remanded in custody until March 31 for a bail application‚” said Zwane.
Zwane said he was not sure of what happened to the other two suspects. “Only those two appeared today and we are not sure about the rest‚” he said.
