In Cape Town going fast is simply going to get officers furious - as was the case on Monday morning.

A Lamborghini driver‚ who had been going at a headspinning 250km/h on the N1‚ was arrested. In addition to reckless and negligent driving the man was charged with defeating the ends of justice because‚ according to a statement by the city‚ "the vehicle had no registration plates or other identifying marks".

"This incident is yet another example of the absolute disdain some road users have for the rule of law. I’m not sure how anyone thinks driving at such high speed on a public road is acceptable under any circumstances. We are usually flooded with complaints about the behaviour of public transport drivers‚ but the fact is that the behaviour of many categories of road users is nothing short of atrocious‚’ said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security‚ JP Smith.

The city's traffic officials made several arrests at the weekend for outstanding warrants and driving under the influence of alcohol. And 774 fines were issued for offences.

”In a street racing operation held in the Bellville South area‚ officers arrested six suspects for reckless and negligent driving‚" a statement read.

Officers are not only clamping down on drivers‚ they have arrested some of their own for not obeying the rules of the road. In July last year a Cape Town traffic officer and a fire-fighter were arrested by their colleagues for illegal street racing.