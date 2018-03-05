Teaching was disrupted at Parkhill Secondary School in Greenwood Park‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday. Learners at the school refused to attend class‚ demanding that the school address allegations that a teacher made racist insults.

GroundUp spoke to several black learners who said they had reported a coloured teacher for racist remarks a number of times‚ but the school principal has not taken action.

A Grade 12 learner‚ Wandile Zuma‚ said the most recent incident took place on Friday. “We were in the middle of a Life Orientation class when Miss [whose name is known to GroundUp] said she wished it was still apartheid because she would bury all black pupils alive without encountering any problem. It was not the first time she threw racial comments‚” said Zuma.

“I remember when one of my classmates brought a cellphone into class last month‚ Miss held it with her fingertips and she called my classmate a k——r … When she finds a coloured pupil in possession of a cellphone in class‚ she does not say nasty comments or hold it [the cellphone] as if she was holding some piece of dirt‚” said another learner.