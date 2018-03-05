Sandile Mantsoe is expected to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday in connection with the murder of his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ whose charred remains were found in a shallow ditch in Lyndhurst in April 2017.

Mantsoe‚ 28‚ has been behind bars since he was denied bail last year.

During his bail application‚ the married father of three‚ who is estranged from his wife‚ denied killing Mokoena‚ saying he had come home from a business meeting on April 28 and found that she had committed suicide in his Sandton apartment. The pair had been together earlier in the day.

He did not specify how she had died.