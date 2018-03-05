SA could see biggest class action lawsuit following listeriosis outbreak

South Africa could see one of the biggest class action lawsuits if families of those who died and those hospitalised after contracting listeriosis decide to sue.

“There is a possibility of a class action. It could be South Africa’s real action. Whoever is responsible [for the outbreak] could face class action‚” consumer lawyer Janusz Luterek said.

He said relatives of people who have died and people who were hospitalised after contracting the disease can sue for damages suffered. “The amount of damages one can sue for depends from person to person. If the person who died was a breadwinner‚ their family can sue for loss of support‚” Luterek said.