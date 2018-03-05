'We will fight for him': Tears and anger over slain Taxify driver

Fellow students are planning to mobilise against the ongoing warfare between the meter-taxi and app-based taxi services in the name of their 21-year-old colleague and Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo.

Tributes and messages of condolences following Ngcobo’s death in Pretoria late last week are being shared under the hashtag #JusticeForSiyabonga‚ a campaign that was started by his aunt‚ Nobuhle Mbonambi.

Family members are sharing their heartbreak as they try to come to terms with his murder‚ which came less than two years after they had celebrated his recovery from a serious medical condition.

Ngcobo was a fourth year student at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and had established an events management business. He only recently became a Taxify driver. His body was found in the boot of a burnt Chevrolet Aveo near Unisa’s Sunnyside campus on Thursday night. Police are investigating.

Sthembiso Kashanda‚ TUT's Student Representative Council vice-president‚ said the student community was mobilising a march to demand justice for Ngcobo - as well as other slain Taxify and Uber drivers.