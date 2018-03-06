South Africa

15 arrested in KZN driver licence scam

06 March 2018 - 17:31 By Jeff Wicks
Image: 123RF/ostapenko

Fifteen people‚ including four driver licence examiners‚ were arrested in a fraud crackdown in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Road Traffic Management Corporation‚ the swoop followed a year-long corruption investigation.

“This is part of a major crackdown on corruption related to the fraudulent issuing of motor vehicle driving licences. Another official was not found and law enforcement officials have a warrant for his immediate arrest‚” it read.

“The suspects‚ including four driver licence examiners‚ a clerk‚ a cleaner and nine learner licence applicants‚ were nabbed in a joint police action by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit‚ the Hawks and KwaZulu-Natal Traffic and Transport Inspectorate Unit.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. 

