Appeal to help find missing NGO woman

The family of Nomawethu Kunene has asked for the public’s help to find her.

Kunene is a deputy director of Are Ageng Social Services‚ a non-governmental organisation that runs a domestic violence shelter and other services on the West Rand.

Kunene vanished from her complex in Randfontein on February 26.

“She was last seen on Monday afternoon (February 26 2018) and every effort made by concerned family and friends to locate her has been in vain. We are appealing to the public to assist in locating her.

“Anyone who has seen her or knows anything about her disappearance‚ is kindly requested to urgently contact the police on 011 767-2300‚” the National Shelter Movement said in a statement.