A 19-year-old Mthunzini scholar accused of playing a central role in the abduction of dual South African-British citizens Rod and Rachel Saunders will remain behind bars with judgment in his bid for bail being reserved on Tuesday.

Themba Xulu appeared alongside husband and wife Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ and Fatima Patel‚ 27‚ in the Verulam Magistrate’s court.

The trio are accused of engineering the disappearance of the prominent Cape Town-based botanists‚ who were last seen while touring the northern reaches of the province three weeks ago. According to papers before court‚ over and above the kidnapping and theft charges levelled against all three‚ Patel and Del Vecchio are alleged to have contravened the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act by hoisting an Islamic State flag at their home in the Ndlovini Reserve near Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal.