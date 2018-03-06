Corruption Watch said after a series of appalling reports emanating from her office and after her performance before the portfolio committee on Tuesday‚ the organisation was increasingly persuaded that she should resign‚ or be removed from office through the required parliamentary processes.

“Recent reports emanating from the public protector demonstrate an extraordinary level of professional incompetence and‚ of greater concern‚ a lack of integrity‚” executive director of Corruption Watch David Lewis said.

He said Mkhwebane had‚ in the course of her work‚ not only incurred the displeasure of the public but had suffered the extraordinary rebuke of having a personal costs order imposed on her by the Pretoria High Court.

This related to her conduct in her report on the Absa-Bankorp report‚ which found that Absa should repay R1.1-billion to the Reserve Bank. The high court set aside the remedial action by Mkhwebane.

“She is clearly not fit to occupy this high office and must go or be removed‚” Lewis said.

Lewis said The Estina Dairy farm project represented a clear example of Mkhwebane’s willingness to protect high profile individuals such as Free State Premier Ace Magashule and former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Lewis said Magashule and Zwane were centrally implicated in the Estina project and their roles should have been investigated by the public protector.