South Africa

Don't just dump it! Listeria makes polony a hazardous waste

06 March 2018 - 10:30 By Staff Reporter
The foods linked to listeria are Enterprise Russians‚ Rainbow Chicken polony and Enterprise polony. File photo.
The foods linked to listeria are Enterprise Russians‚ Rainbow Chicken polony and Enterprise polony. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Andrey Starostin

Disposal of any products potentially linked to listeria must be done very carefully‚ says Johan van den Berg‚ managing director of waste management company Averda South Africa.

Here are his top tips for consumers:

- Don’t throw anything away

If contaminated meat get mixed with general refuse it puts the lives of waste pickers at risk. There are between 60‚000 and 90‚000 waste pickers in South Africa. These people provide a huge benefit to sustainability and the economy by diverting recyclable materials from disposal by landfill.

- Any products that might be contaminated must be returned to the store from which they were purchased.

Retailers must work in partnership with the Department of Health and waste management providers to ensure that these items are safely disposed of. Reputable waste management companies are well placed to provide guidance around the appropriate treatment and disposal requirements for such hazardous waste.

- To ensure that the Listeriosis pathogen is destroyed‚ contaminated meat products will need to be incinerated and then disposed of at a hazardous waste facility.

The reason for this is that these facilities have a number of measures in place to protect people's health and the environment.

READ MORE

ANC calls for investigation into packaging of listeriosis-linked products

The African National Congress (ANC) has called for an investigation into the quality of the packaging used in products linked to listeriosis.
Politics
3 hours ago

Government blames processed meat companies for delays in listeria probe

The government on Monday blamed a lack of cooperation by producers of cold meats for a delay in finding the cause of a listeria outbreak that has ...
News
18 hours ago

Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, recall SA meat

Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana have all recalled South African processed meat products after a deadly listeria outbreak.
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Home Affairs officials return to ANN7 studios South Africa
  2. BREAKING | Gupta properties 'raided' in India - report South Africa
  3. Court says Sassa 'blackmails' by conjuring payment chaos spectre South Africa
  4. Residents here will have no electricity for 14 hours a day South Africa
  5. What took you so long?' ConCourt asks Sassa South Africa

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X