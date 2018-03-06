Listeriosis victims can bring class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands

Family members of those who died or those who became ill from listeriosis can bring a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands.

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor said only a handful of representatives were needed to start a class action lawsuit. Other affected parties could join the class action suit later.

“You don’t necessarily have to wait…. You can get the ball rolling right away.” The Consumer Protection Act also allows for a class action lawsuit. Section 27 director Mark Heywood said they were not considering a civil suit “at this point”.

“We are still studying what is going on.”