A man five times over the drink-drive limit was arrested on Tuesday while driving 14 children to school in Cape Town.

The 61-year-old’s seven-seat vehicle was stopped on the N2 near Langa at 7.15am because it was using the bus lane‚ said City of Cape Town traffic department spokesman Maxine Bezuidenhout.

The officer smelled alcohol on the man’s breath and he was unable to produce a driving licence.

“The driver was transporting 14 scholars between the ages of six and 10 to two primary schools within Cape Town CBD‚ namely Chapel Street Primary and Rahmoniyeh Primary‚” said Bezuidenhout.

“[He] failed the breath test‚ giving a reading ... more than five times over the legal limit.”

The driver of the Toyota Avanza was arrested and the pupils were taken to school by the traffic department’s road haulage unit.

Bezuidenhout said the operating licence for the vehicle could be cancelled after an investigation.