Startling allegations that missing Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders may have been stalked as a “good hunt” by Isis loyalists to strike fear into the heart those opposed to the caliphate were placed before the Verulam Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

This as the frantic search the missing British-born botanists‚ who moved to Cape Town decades ago‚ enters its third week.

Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ Fatima Patel‚ 27 and 19-year-old Themba Xulu are accused of engineering the disappearance of the prominent couple‚ who were last seen while touring the northern reaches of the province. It is believed they were abducted from the Ngoye Forest‚ outside Mthunzini.

An affidavit deposed by the investigating officer‚ which was submitted to the court on Tuesday‚ plotted out what may have been the Saunders’ final days‚ and gave grave insight into what may have befallen them.