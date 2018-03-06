The Gauteng department of transport has received a huge boost to its budget‚ seeing an increase by R700-million to enable the department to implement the first phase of the first new highway in the province since the 1970s.

This was revealed by Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy when she tabled the provincial budget for the 2018/19 financial year in the Gauteng legislature in the Johannesburg city centre on Tuesday.

“In 2018‚ this department will begin planning Gauteng’s first new highway since the 1970s‚ namely the PWV15. I think the department of roads and transport will spend about R250-million on the PWV15 in the current financial year on the first phase‚” she told reporters during a media briefing ahead of the tabling of the budget.

Creecy explained the rationale behind the new highway.