New Gauteng highway PWV15 to evade Gillooly's interchange congestion
The Gauteng department of transport has received a huge boost to its budget‚ seeing an increase by R700-million to enable the department to implement the first phase of the first new highway in the province since the 1970s.
This was revealed by Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy when she tabled the provincial budget for the 2018/19 financial year in the Gauteng legislature in the Johannesburg city centre on Tuesday.
“In 2018‚ this department will begin planning Gauteng’s first new highway since the 1970s‚ namely the PWV15. I think the department of roads and transport will spend about R250-million on the PWV15 in the current financial year on the first phase‚” she told reporters during a media briefing ahead of the tabling of the budget.
Creecy explained the rationale behind the new highway.
“All our existing highways run north-south. My understanding is that the PWV15 will be an east-west highway. The first phase is going to be dealing with the roads around the OR Tambo international airport and the city of Johannesburg. The intention is to try and cut out the Gillooly’s interchange because any of you who travel in the early morning or late afternoon in that area would [know] that it is an area of very intensive congestion. This is particularly when all the trucks and freight vehicles move into that area.
“The first phase is intended to cut out the congestion around the interchange. It is also intended to facilitate the fact that [OR Tambo airport] is the biggest inland port in the country‚ so it is intended to enhance the aerotropolis‚” said Creecy.
The Gauteng department of roads and transport received a R700-million increase in its budget to help it‚ among other things‚ begin the first phase of the PWV15.
She said the province will spend an overall R31.8-billion on infrastructure programmes over the next three years which include building new schools‚ rehabilitating health facilities‚ upgrading roads‚ renovating hostels to become family units and building houses and service stands.
“The Gauteng government’s R42.2-billion infrastructure spend has made a major contribution to stimulating economic activity‚ creating employment and raising living standards in communities across our province over the last four years‚” said Creecy.
Creecy said provincial government was proud in using government’s massive procurement spend to drive meaningful transformation‚ empowerment‚ job creation and economic inclusion in the mainstream economy.
“Over the last four years‚ R57-billion has been spent on procuring goods and services from 12 041 firms owned by historically disadvantaged individuals. Included in this overall figure are 7 488 companies owned by women‚ 5 539 companies owned by youth and 2 145 companies owned by people living with disabilities‚” Creecy said.
