The case of national 5 000-metre athletics champion Thabang Mosiako‚ who was racially attacked by a group of young men‚ has been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Mosiako almost forfeited a chance to represent the country at the CAA African cross country championships in Chlef‚ Algeria‚ this month after he was attacked a month ago at Die Bult‚ a student hangout a few blocks away from the Potchefstroom campus of the University of North West.

So far no arrests have been made as the investigation took a different turn.

“The investigation is still on. The police failed to investigate all members in this case. They only focused on the white suspects and not their police colleagues. So far‚ no suspects have been identified‚ with police nor the white suspects‚” said Moses Dlamini‚ Ipid national spokesman.