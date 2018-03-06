South Africa

The great polony panic: what to do with your cold meat

06 March 2018 - 06:52 By Katharine Child And Graeme Hosken
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat to the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg on March 5 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Don’t throw it away – take it back‚ or burn it. This is the message from food experts to consumers who are concerned about listeriosis-contaminated processed meats in their homes.

Merely throwing contaminated food into a waste bin could potentially result in the further spreading of the disease‚ which to date has claimed the lives of 180 people and infected 948.

The Enterprise food recall — announced on Sunday after the source of South Africa’s deadly listeriosis outbreak was discovered — will be the country’s biggest since the 2005 Sudan Red scandal.

In that year South Africa’s major food retailers were forced to withdraw 13 spice‚ chilli and atchar products after they were found to contain the carcinogenic industrial chemical dye known as Sudan I‚ II‚ III and IV.

