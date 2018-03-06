South Africa

Waste pickers should avoid eating discarded polony: CSIR

06 March 2018 - 17:08 By Timeslive
The foods linked to listeria are Enterprise Russians‚ Rainbow Chicken polony and Enterprise polony.
Image: 123RF/ John Mcnamara

Waste pickers are finding significant amounts of polony and other processed food products in rubbish bins and are eating it as many are not aware of the listeriosis outbreak.

On Sunday‚ the health department announced that the strain of listeria bacteria was found at an Enterprise Foods manufacturing facility in Limpopo.

Since last January last year‚ 180 people have died of listeriosis.

