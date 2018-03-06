South Africa

WATCH | Community loots capsized truck

06 March 2018 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE

A truck carrying washing powder capsized on the R59 north near Meyer Street.

A Gauteng community went on a looting spree when a truck carrying washing powder worth half a million rand overturned on the R59, in Randvaal.

According to SowetanLIVE, police had to use pepper spray to disperse hundreds of residents from the Silahliwe informal settlement who had rushed to the scene to loot the contents of the truck.

Sutherland Transport depot manager Alie Nel said: "The driver said a car applied breaks in front of him, forcing him swerve to the right. Unfortunately, he lost control of the truck and it overturned."

