South Africa

WATCH | Randburg shootout leaves cash-in-transit heist suspect dead

Warning: Content not for sensitive viewers

06 March 2018 - 13:52 By Kgaugelo Masweneng

An attempted cash-in-transit heist that took place at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Grove Street in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ has left one suspect dead.

Emergency service staff and law enforcement officers responded to the scene at around 10am on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said there was a shootout between security officers and the suspects.

“Security came to fetch money from one of the outlets in the area when they were approached by a number of suspects. This led to a shootout. The other suspects managed to escape while one was shot and fatally wounded‚” said Masondo.

It appears that while fleeing‚ the suspects then tried to hijack a car after they abandoned the ones they came with at the scene.

“We have since recovered the car and a firearm which was used to commit the crime‚” he said.

The driver of the hijacked vehicle was not injured.

READ MORE

'We are relieved and resentful that Zuma resigned' - Corruption Watch

Lobby Group Corruption Watch is both relieved and resentful that Jacob Zuma has agreed to step down.
Politics
19 days ago

Epic fail as thieves dig underground to get to ATM

In a heist reminiscent of the movie The Italian Job‚ a group of robbers navigated hundreds of meters of subterranean sewerage tunnel and a storm ...
News
20 days ago

Robbers get 20 years’ jail for R104m heist

Thirteen people who bagged R104.4-million in one of South Africa’s biggest cash heist have been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the high court ...
News
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Bail judgment reserved for Zululand teen in missing couple and terror cell case South Africa
  2. Potch champion's case sent to Ipid after botched police investigation South Africa
  3. Missing Britons were a 'good hunt' for alleged KZN Isis loyalists South Africa
  4. Listeriosis victims can bring class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands South Africa
  5. Horror as robbers attack athlete with chainsaw in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
X