Randburg shootout leaves cash-in-transit heist suspect dead
An attempted cash-in-transit heist that took place at the intersection of Kent Avenue and Grove Street in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ has left one suspect dead.
Emergency service staff and law enforcement officers responded to the scene at around 10am on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said there was a shootout between security officers and the suspects.
“Security came to fetch money from one of the outlets in the area when they were approached by a number of suspects. This led to a shootout. The other suspects managed to escape while one was shot and fatally wounded‚” said Masondo.
It appears that while fleeing‚ the suspects then tried to hijack a car after they abandoned the ones they came with at the scene.
“We have since recovered the car and a firearm which was used to commit the crime‚” he said.
The driver of the hijacked vehicle was not injured.
