Woolworths under fire on Twitter amid suspicions about its Enterprise product recall

“We do not stock any Enterprise products. Woolworths’ range of sliced and processed meats is strictly made to our own unique formulations and recipes. The raw materials‚ formulations and processes used in the production of our products are clearly specified by Woolworths and are required to adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety‚” Hewett said.

She said that in addition to regular visits by food technologists‚ independent audits validate all processes.

“Woolworths ready-to-eat products are sliced and packed in a dedicated production facility within Enterprise Polokwane and Germiston.

“Microbiological testing is done on a daily basis according to strict Woolworths protocol. In addition independent routine product testing is done within our stores and is submitted to an external lab for analysis‚“ said Hewett.