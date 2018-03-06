Woolworths under fire on Twitter amid suspicions about its Enterprise product recall
The Twitter community has come out with guns blazing – demanding answers from Woolworths amid suspicions that the retailer has been repackaging ready-to-eat meat products from Enterprise Foods and then charging exorbitant prices for them.
We've been Schuksed! by Woolworths 😂 it was Enterprise all along #Woolworths #TigerBrands #Listeriosis pic.twitter.com/zYD3DdEqkI— Anto❤ (@Phologo_M) March 5, 2018
I don't understand though,why is @WOOLWORTHS_SA recalling their branded cold meats..is it also Enterprise Products bha dura so #Listeriosis— kgothatso Shadung (@IAm_TeezeeWena) March 5, 2018
Polony and a list of other Enterprise products from its Polokwane and Germiston factories were identified as the source of the world’s largest outbreak of listeriosis by the Department of Health.
#listeriosis #TigerBrands scandal— #RAND-A-RAMAPHOSA (@ChesterQha_) March 6, 2018
Shows how all these stores has the same supplier just different packaging. Yet woolworths's Enterprise vienna (packed in the woolworths label) is much more expensive than Shoprite No Name brand, yet its from the exact same factory.
After the announcement‚ Woolworths has decided to recall any ready-to-eat meat products linked to Enterprise and to refund customers.
#countryDuty#listeriosis— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 5, 2018
Here's the @WOOLWORTHS_SA possible affected goods. pic.twitter.com/FHzkiwqheo
You mean none of your Enterprise-manufactured-Woolworths-branded products have been fingered for Listeriosis? We applaud that but the real revelation is that Woolies sources from Enterprise. Then lectures the nation about business ethics— WaiK (@WaiJk) March 5, 2018
Spokesperson for Woolworths Kirsten Hewett refuted claims that the establishment charged exorbitant prices or repackaged products from Enterprise which were found to be the source of the fatal disease.
So @WOOLWORTHS_SA you gave just been repackaging products and then charge exorbitant prices? Sies!!!!#Listeriosis #CountryDuty https://t.co/PH9BhPrkdI— Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@sharonvdross) March 6, 2018
@WOOLWORTHS_SA please enlighten me how your vienna’s and salami products could possibly be infected with #Listeriosis if ground zero is an Enterprise factory. As a regular client I deserve an answer and so far I haven’t read any relevant press release from Woolies.— CoachingPowerhouse (@Time2Coach) March 6, 2018
“We do not stock any Enterprise products. Woolworths’ range of sliced and processed meats is strictly made to our own unique formulations and recipes. The raw materials‚ formulations and processes used in the production of our products are clearly specified by Woolworths and are required to adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety‚” Hewett said.
She said that in addition to regular visits by food technologists‚ independent audits validate all processes.
“Woolworths ready-to-eat products are sliced and packed in a dedicated production facility within Enterprise Polokwane and Germiston.
“Microbiological testing is done on a daily basis according to strict Woolworths protocol. In addition independent routine product testing is done within our stores and is submitted to an external lab for analysis‚“ said Hewett.
