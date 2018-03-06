Youth and economic development receive a boost in Gauteng budget

Projects targeted at economic development and youth empowerment received a huge boost in the 2018/19 budget presented by the Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy on Tuesday.

The Gauteng department of economic development received a budget allocation of R1.5-billion.

Key programmes for this department are:

-R11.8-million for the expansion of the Automotive Supplier Park in Tshwane; -R56-million for upgrading township hubs and industrial hubs; -R67.3-million for small business development at the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller; and -R35.5-million for the Tshwane Innovation Hub to implement programmes such as start-ups for township companies.

Creecy said to support the ongoing provincial modernisation drive‚ provincial government would continue to connect all government institutions to the broadband network. The Gauteng department of e-Government‚ mandated to implement the broadband project‚ received R1-billion over the next three years.