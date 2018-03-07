South Africa

Angry property owners sign petition on Joburg rates evaluations

07 March 2018 - 10:06 By Penwell Dlamini
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Angry property owners in the City of Johannesburg are airing their frustrations on a petition against the high prices being set on their assets on the council’s new valuation roll.

By Wednesday morning‚ over 1‚500 people had signed the petition as the call #RatesMustFall gained momentum on Twitter.

On the same day‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced that 8‚000 property owners would begin receiving new notices for properties that appear to be over-valued.

"This process now means that the owners of these 8‚000 properties will begin receiving‚ from next week‚ Section 78 Notices which will provide revised valuations‚" he said.

8‚000 property owners score with re-evaluation of Johannesburg rates

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that 8‚000 property owners will begin receiving new notices for properties that ...
News
5 hours ago

This follows widespread objections from city residents within community platforms.

Mashaba's office said the city had responded with "engagements between the City and the Independent Municipal Valuer".

Amongst the 8‚000 valuations identified as problematic‚ are property owners who were subjected to considerable increases‚ many over 100%.

The notices dealing with the 8‚000 problematic valuations will make provision for a 30-day period during which property owners can provide further information of relevance to the review process. These properties will be placed on the Supplementary Valuation Roll.

Mashaba releases initial findings of investigation into storm damage

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday announced the provisional findings of an investigation into housing developments.
News
1 day ago

On the Twitter account RatesMustFall‚ property owners aired their frustrations. Here is a selection:

KaMkhoshi: @OUTASA please assist in this issue of @Our_DA tax abuse in property valuation in Joburg. The DA's aparthied agenda of ramping up the property values to exclude the poor from the city and white suburban areas so that only the rich elite can afford to stay. #RatesMustFall

Yaron Zimbler‏: @Our_DA @MmusiMaimane apparently you aren't concerned about rates increase and effect on economy? What a joke while you go on about vat. #BudgetSpeech2018 #RatesMustFall

Yaron Zimbler‏: @HermanMashaba can you please respond to rates rip off being perpetrated by @Our_DA run JHB? . . . Show . . . interest in residents being squeezed by you #RatesMustFall

Melanie King:‏ #RatesMustFall: 700% property value shock . . . This is another form of land appropriation without compensation. When the current owners of the properties are forced to leave because of rate inflation the property will be "sold" to "someone" else for a pittance.

READ MORE:

We are not trying to make a quick buck‚ says Mashaba on property rates

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says the council is not trying to get money from residents through property rates to address its revenue crunch.
Business
5 days ago

City of Joburg to expropriate derelict buildings

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says plans are under way to expropriate derelict buildings in the inner city in a bid to rejuvenate it.
News
8 days ago

Let police investigate me if need be‚ Mashaba tells council

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has offered himself to be investigated by the police or any other state entity in relation to an alleged conflict ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Don't bin contaminated cold meat‚ consumers warned South Africa
  2. Drought has cut Western Cape farm production by 20%‚ says finance MEC South Africa
  3. WATCH | Crazy video shows moment snowboarder escapes avalanche World
  4. There might be more state capture arrests‚ says Abrahams South Africa
  5. Siam suspect sings in court about suffering at hands of PI South Africa

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X