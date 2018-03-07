The rules of the electoral commission are clear. In order for one to be eligible to vote in government elections‚ one needs to be a South African citizen.

Well‚ Atul Gupta - of whom minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba vehemently denies he was given South African citizenship - appears on the South African voters roll‚ meaning he has satisfied all requirements to be a South African citizen.

On Wednesday‚ TimesLIVE performed a check on his identity number and received an sms from the IEC‚ saying he was registered to vote at the Saxonwold Primary School.

The newly re-appointed Home Affairs minister however maintained that the Gupta brothers were not given citizenship. He stated their application for citizenship was null and void because "they had not renounced their citizenship of India".

In an interview on 702 talk radio‚ vice chairperson of the IEC Terry Tselane said there was no way that the appearance of the Gupta brother on the voters roll could be a mistake.