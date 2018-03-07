Funeral insurance giant Avbob has entered the fray in a bitter funeral parlour race row‚ obtaining a high court interdict preventing the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) from disrupting their business.

Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships.

The order‚ granted in the Durban High court on Tuesday‚ prevents Nafupa-SA from obstructing Avbob’s business dealings or making threats against employees or agents in so-called black areas. The Doves group was granted a similar court order last month‚ in an effort to ward of forceful coercion by the funeral parlour consortium.

The move came after Nafupa-SA President Muzi Hlengwa fired a salvo at Avbob at a press briefing on Sunday‚ saying that the “white company” made money off of black people.

“Everyone is making money off black people. Avbob has 5.5-million lives they insure and 80% are black people. That equates to 4.4-million blacks who have policies or who are covered by them‚ and they are a white company.

“We must make it a black company. They must hand over the company to us. We want our people; the black people are ours. We vow to take Avbob and make it ours‚ whether they put us in jail or not‚ this will happen‚” he said.

Nafupa-SA is lauding former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday with an “appreciation” award to honour his work on radical economic transformation and a “bravery” award for his stance on expropriation of land without compensation.