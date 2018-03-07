South Africa

Avbob takes legal aim at funeral body for fanning racial flames

07 March 2018 - 06:00 By Jeff Wicks
Nafupa-SA has been accused of fanning racial prejudice by banning white and Indian business owners from operating in the townships.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Funeral insurance giant Avbob has entered the fray in a bitter funeral parlour race row‚ obtaining a high court interdict preventing the National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) from disrupting their business.

The order‚ granted in the Durban High court on Tuesday‚ prevents Nafupa-SA from obstructing Avbob’s business dealings or making threats against employees or agents in so-called black areas. The Doves group was granted a similar court order last month‚ in an effort to ward of forceful coercion by the funeral parlour consortium.

The move came after Nafupa-SA President Muzi Hlengwa fired a salvo at Avbob at a press briefing on Sunday‚ saying that the “white company” made money off of black people.

“Everyone is making money off black people. Avbob has 5.5-million lives they insure and 80% are black people. That equates to 4.4-million blacks who have policies or who are covered by them‚ and they are a white company.

“We must make it a black company. They must hand over the company to us. We want our people; the black people are ours. We vow to take Avbob and make it ours‚ whether they put us in jail or not‚ this will happen‚” he said.

Nafupa-SA is lauding former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday with an “appreciation” award to honour his work on radical economic transformation and a “bravery” award for his stance on expropriation of land without compensation.

