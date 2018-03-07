South Africa

Brick hurled through windscreen leaves family 'broken'

07 March 2018 - 10:18 By Jeff Wicks
A brick smashed through the windscreen of a car hitting Sashnee Daniel during a violent protest near Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal.
A brick smashed through the windscreen of a car hitting Sashnee Daniel during a violent protest near Stanger in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

A woman is fighting for her life in a Durban hospital after being struck in the face by a brick that was flung through her windscreen during a violent community protest.

Sashnee Daniel‚ 27‚ was critically injured by the brick while traveling last week on the R102 near Stanger.

While in an induced coma‚ social media has been abuzz with speculation that a decision had been made to take her off life support machines. But her uncle Dean Kisten has confirmed that she is still being treated.

"They needed to drain the fluid and swelling on her brain and they had to induce a coma‚” he explained.

Daniel was supposed to be woken on Tuesday but doctors decided against that as she still had swelling on the brain. “They want her to recover more‚” said Kisten.

He rubbished claims that her family had decided to turn off the life support machines: "All the rumours on social media are ridiculous.”

He added that her disabled father had spent hours at her bedside. "Her father is not coping. He has been going to the hospital and sits with her but he is very emotional. He is a bit broken‚” he said.

TimesLIVE previously reported that protest action had flared in the area because of a two-day power cut. The violent uprising saw several cars stoned and resulted in the intermittent closure of the R102 and N2 while riot police dispersed demonstrators.

READ MORE:

Search for local vagrant after latest Durban rock-throwing incident

A rock thrown at a passing car on the N3 near the Brickfield Road off-ramp on Wednesday morning landed on the unoccupied front passenger seat.
News
1 month ago

Driver unhurt after brick smashes windshield

A Durban man has narrowly survived an attack on Old North Coast Road‚ near Glen Anil‚ north of the city‚ on Sunday night.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Don't bin contaminated cold meat‚ consumers warned South Africa
  2. Drought has cut Western Cape farm production by 20%‚ says finance MEC South Africa
  3. WATCH | Crazy video shows moment snowboarder escapes avalanche World
  4. There might be more state capture arrests‚ says Abrahams South Africa
  5. Siam suspect sings in court about suffering at hands of PI South Africa

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X