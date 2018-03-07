A woman is fighting for her life in a Durban hospital after being struck in the face by a brick that was flung through her windscreen during a violent community protest.

Sashnee Daniel‚ 27‚ was critically injured by the brick while traveling last week on the R102 near Stanger.

While in an induced coma‚ social media has been abuzz with speculation that a decision had been made to take her off life support machines. But her uncle Dean Kisten has confirmed that she is still being treated.

"They needed to drain the fluid and swelling on her brain and they had to induce a coma‚” he explained.

Daniel was supposed to be woken on Tuesday but doctors decided against that as she still had swelling on the brain. “They want her to recover more‚” said Kisten.

He rubbished claims that her family had decided to turn off the life support machines: "All the rumours on social media are ridiculous.”

He added that her disabled father had spent hours at her bedside. "Her father is not coping. He has been going to the hospital and sits with her but he is very emotional. He is a bit broken‚” he said.

TimesLIVE previously reported that protest action had flared in the area because of a two-day power cut. The violent uprising saw several cars stoned and resulted in the intermittent closure of the R102 and N2 while riot police dispersed demonstrators.