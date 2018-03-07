The controversial Gupta family says it has every right to fly its Bombardier jet around the world because the Canadian bank that financed it refuses to take their money.

Export Development Canada (EDC) went to court to ground the jet because the Guptas had allegedly defaulted on repayments‚ and to stop the family from using it to commit crimes or flee from justice.

The Hawks consider Ajay Gupta a fugitive.

But an aviation newsletter has reported the jet registered in South Africa as ZS-OAK‚ which was thought to be missing and hidden from creditors‚ flew from Dubai to Delhi on Saturday and returned to Dubai on Monday.

ZS-OAK’s latest flight took place just before Indian authorities reportedly conducted multiple raids on Gupta properties and offices in Saharanpur on Tuesday morning.

In February‚ EDC applied to the High Court in Johannesburg for an urgent order to force the Guptas to return the aircraft or face having it deregistered pending the outcome of legal proceedings in the UK. The case is due to be heard on Friday.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it would not oppose the application.

But the Guptas argue that EDC lent them $41-million (about R483.5-million) to buy the jet despite being aware of the reputational risks involved. They also claim the EDC wanted to seize the plane as a "face-saving exercise"‚ not because the family had defaulted on payments.