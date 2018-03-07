Cape Town is at the head of the WWF’s list of major cities globally most at risk of water shortages.

“Although Cape Town – with almost 4 million residents – has been billed as the first major city in the world to run the risk of its taps running dry‚ there are many other cities that are water stressed‚” WWF-SA media manager Andrea Weiss said in the organisation’s Wednesday Water File.

Some of them are:

São Paulo‚ Brazil (21 million) About two-thirds of the population had water shortages during a serious water crisis from 2014 to 2016 in Brazil’s largest city. The Cantareira reservoir dropped to below 5% and Sao Paulo came within 20 days of running out of water. There are no permanent incentives for water-saving habits or long-term solutions‚ such as incentivising consumers and protecting forests and springs‚ meaning the city is likely to face another water crisis.