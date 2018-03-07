Several municipalities had faced water crises recently‚ including Mossel Bay in the southern Cape‚ which almost ran out of water in 2010.

“But now that it hit a city‚ suddenly people got the message that the resource is under pressure and the resource is limited. Previously we couldn’t get that message across‚” said Bredell.

Previous marketing campaigns to save water achieved successes of no more than 8%‚ while Cape Town had cut consumption by 60%.

Planning systems would now have to change completely so cities used water efficiently. “We’ve been flushing clean drinking water down the toilet for how many years?” said Bredell.

Plastic now covers many fields across the province as farmers seek alternative means of growing crops that are not so reliant on traditional irrigation. And corn fields have turned from gold and green to brown and barren.

But the change in climate is not just meteorological. Politically‚ a water crisis is a dangerous place to be‚ as Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille found when a damning report about her management of the crisis led to the DA federal executive removing her from managing the drought response.

It also became the pinnacle of a massive fight between city officials which might still cost the mayor her job.

Officials had to deal with the prospect of military personnel protecting 200 distribution points in a Day Zero scenario – which at one stage was only three months from materialising – and the possibilities of civil unrest and water theft in a city which faces crime challenges that the beleaguered police service is unable to address.

Bredell said the national government failed to deliver on projects it promised to implement last year‚ such as providing funding for heightening the Clanwilliam dam wall to increase its capacity.

“Worldwide‚ 120 cities are wrestling with the same problem. As we stand here there is a task team from the province looking at Sydney‚ Melbourne‚ and Perth to see what they did right and what they did wrong‚” said Bredell.

“I foresee that other cities will come to learn from us.”