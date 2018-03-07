The Beaufort West municipality moved to assure residents of the drought stricken town on Wednesday that a huge donation of water from Mpumalanga had not been stolen.

Two policewomen were instrumental in rallying support from residents and schools in Secunda to collect or fill thousands of bottles of water that were delivered to Beaufort West nearly two weeks ago. Some of the water was also trucked to nearby Prince Albert.

Then began the arduous task of transferring all of the usable water from the donation - which amounted to 150‚000 litres - bottle by bottle‚ into one of the town’s reservoirs.

Beaufort West municipal manager Kosie Haarhoff said the empty bottles‚ and some containing water that could not be used for health reasons‚ were stockpiled next to the reservoir.

The sight of a truck loading the bottles - to be taken to a recycling facility - had spooked some residents into believing that the donation was being stolen right under their noses.

“For the past two weeks the water has been transferred into the one of the reservoirs at Vaalkoppies for immediate use. This was a time-consuming process whereby municipal workers for days laboured to get the water into the reservoir‚” said Haarhoff.

“Some of the water bottles were unfortunately declared unusable due to extended exposure to the sun‚ and for health concerns we could not transfer the water into the reservoir. The municipality is currently busy removing the bottles from the premises to a local recycling plant.

“The municipality wants to assure the community that the water that was donated was transferred to our reservoir.”