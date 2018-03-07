Don't bin contaminated cold meat‚ consumers warned

The safest way to dispose of processed cold meats that may be contaminated by listeria is to return them to where they were bought‚ or to the manufacturer.

That was the advice on Wednesday from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) as a massive recall of affected products continues around the country.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the recall had been issued to Enterprise Foods and Rainbow Chicken owing to traces of listeria found at these factories.

IWMSA warned that consumers should treat the meat as infectious waste to be disposed of responsibly‚ instead of throwing it in a bin to be eaten later by waste pickers.