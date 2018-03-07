South Africa

Dudu Myeni claims she can't fly

07 March 2018 - 10:48 By Penwell Dlamini
Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni has yet again failed to make an appearance before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture‚ but in a written submission has denied the testimony of former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi that she told him that three senior Eskom executives should be suspended.

According to Tsotsi's testimony to the committee the meeting took place at the Durban home of then-president Jacob Zuma‚ who made an appearance at the encounter.

The three mentioned senior executives - including former CEO Tshediso Matona - were in fact subsequently suspended in March 2015.

The public enterprises committee did not accept Myeni's written submission as sufficient and is demanding that she appear before it to answer questions.

Dudu Myeni to be summonsed after snubbing Eskom inquiry‚ again

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni will face a summons if she once again fails to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into ...
News
7 days ago

Myeni was due to appear Wednesday but failed to do so. She explained her failure to appear to her medical condition which she said prevented her from flying and travelling long distances.

The committee has decided that she must submit a medical certificate within 24 hours and appear next Wednesday‚ failing which it will consider issuing a subpoena.
The committee wrote several letters of invitation to Myeni‚ who only phoned inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho on Tuesday to explain her non-appearance.

Democratic Alliance spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone was not sympathetic towards Myeni's explanation for her absence. "It is very clear that this is nothing more than a cat and mouse game. She has been given several chances. I don’t buy this. I think we are being taken for fools and we should not allow it to happen‚" Mazzone said.

READ MORE:

Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha resigns

The board chairman of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel‚ Daniel Mantsha‚ has resigned.
Business
4 days ago

Brown instructs Transnet to report irregularities

Public Enterprises minister Lynne Brown has instructed Transnet to report irregularities identified in an investigation conducted by Werksmans ...
Business
15 days ago

Nothing odd about meeting Gupta brothers - Ben Martins

On Wednesday‚ deputy minister of public enterprises Ben Martins sought to distance himself from the Guptas when he gave evidence before Parliament’s ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Don't bin contaminated cold meat‚ consumers warned South Africa
  2. Drought has cut Western Cape farm production by 20%‚ says finance MEC South Africa
  3. WATCH | Crazy video shows moment snowboarder escapes avalanche World
  4. There might be more state capture arrests‚ says Abrahams South Africa
  5. Siam suspect sings in court about suffering at hands of PI South Africa

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X