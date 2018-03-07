It was not only police and tax officials who conducted the raid at the Gupta homes in Saharanpur on Tuesday - India’s elite Enforcement Directorate officials were also part of it.

SABC India correspondent Neha Poonia said the presence of these officials was important because the directorate was one of India’s top agencies that investigates financial crimes and money laundering.

There is speculation that officials are looking at whether there is a link between the money that the Guptas might have invested in Saharanpur and the state capture probe against the brothers in South Africa‚ Poonia said.

On Wednesday‚ Times Select said the officials behind the raids on the family home‚ a mall belonging to the Gupta brothers and the building site of a $76-million temple that the Guptas are linked to‚ are from the Indian national Income Tax and Economic Offences office and the Uttar Pradesh provincial tax authority.

Amrendra Kumar‚ a senior income tax official in Uttar Pradesh state‚ said the Gupta brothers were suspected of finding ways to bring “illicit money” they had earned abroad into India.