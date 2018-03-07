The family of Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo hope things change for the better after their loved one became a victim of the war between metered-taxi and e-hailing drivers.

A social media movement meant to bring justice for Ngcobo and others has gained momentum on social media‚ following reports that the 21-year-old Taxify driver’s charred body was found in his burnt vehicle on Thursday in Sunnyside‚ Pretoria.

Ncgobo’s aunt‚ Nosipho Mathenjwa‚ said the family were left speechless by the awful death of their loved one.

“We are thankful for the support. We have no energy to say much. We have hope that the war will be won so that what happened to my family does not happen again‚” Mathenjwa said.