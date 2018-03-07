The High Court in Pretoria has been taken through the technical details of the methods used by police to identify the four suspects in the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana from close-circuit television footage.

Police senior forensic analyst Captain Ludumo Gqotso testified on Wednesday that he received a sealed evidence bag with four storage devices‚ each sealed in an evidence bag‚ on 23 November 2015.

He said his role was “to capture (still) images from the footage‚ enhance those that were not clear‚ brighten those that were dark” and to enlarge them.

Gqotso said he then went on to analyse the images to identify the victim and the suspects‚ using facial recognition and image-enhancement techniques.