Gigaba has time to prep for hearing over broken SOEs

Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises tasked with the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises has agreed to give new Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba more time to prepare for his appearance before the inquiry.

Gigaba sent a letter asking for 10 days to prepare for his appearance to the committee on March 2‚ ahead of his scheduled appearance on March 6. The meeting was cancelled after his request was received.

The committee has accepted the Minister’s request. He will now appear on March 13.