But on Wednesday the department backtracked‚ saying that Gigaba had mistakenly told a briefing on Tuesday that Atul was not South African.

In fact‚ home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni said Atul had been naturalised in November 2002 and Rajesh in July 2006.

“However‚ of the five [Guptas who applied for naturalisation]‚ four members of the family‚ excluding Ajay Gupta‚ were naturalised after they fulfilled the requirement to renounce their Indian citizenship given that India does not allow dual citizenship‚” said Apleni in Pretoria.

But even this contradicts Gigaba’s predecessor Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ who previously stated that the two brothers‚ Atul and Ajay‚ were granted citizenship based in business investments and social partnerships with 75 North West schools‚ among other things.

She said in Parliament: “The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay company letter.”