Houses torched following Turffontein evictions

07 March 2018 - 13:50 By Naledi Shange
Investigations are taking place to determine the cause of the fire.
Police on Wednesday confirmed that two properties had been set alight in Turffontein‚ south Johannesburg.

Captain Lorraine Emmerik said the occupants of the houses had been evicted by the sheriff of the court on Tuesday. "The communty got upset about this but these were legal evictions‚" said Emmerik.

"One of the houses caught alight last night. Investigations are taking place to determine the cause of the fire. This morning‚ a crowd gathered outside the other house. I am standing at the scene and both houses have now been burnt‚" said Emmerik.

Some debris had been brought into the street and set alight in the middle of the road. Emmerik however said the situation was not violent and no arrests had been made.

