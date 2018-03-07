A bloody shootout that took place after a botched cash-in-transit heist in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday has left a witness traumatised.

The shooting took place between security officers and armed robbers‚ one of whom died on the scene.

What started out as an ordinary day became a day of horror when she and her colleagues started hearing gunshots outside their workplace.

The woman asked not to be named for safety considerations.

She said that after the incident she couldn't stop shaking‚ "my heart was beating uncontrollably".