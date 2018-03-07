Manhunt under way for triathlete's chainsaw attackers

Police are searching for three men believed to be linked to the brutal chainsaw attack on South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala.

Gwala managed to drag himself to safety after he was attacked while training in the vicinity of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The attackers had dragged him into a bushy area‚ where they attempted to sever his leg with a chainsaw.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said an attempted murder case had been opened at the Umbilo police station. “No arrests have yet been made.”

Dennis Jackson‚ director of the Elite Athlete Development programme - which Gwala is a part of - said Gwala was scheduled for surgery on Wednesday. “We had some very good news overnight. The plastic surgeon said they are more than likely able to save the leg. They will be able to repair most of the damage.”

Jackson said the attackers managed to cut through most of Gwala’s muscle‚ nerves and arteries to the bone.