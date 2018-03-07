Police are investigating a case of assault after a municipal employee claimed he was attacked by a KwaZulu-Natal mayor and his bodyguards.

Endumeni municipal worker Njabulo Magubane claimed he was walking home on Friday night when two cars stopped in front of him‚ three men got out and attacked him. He claimed one person hit him across the face with a gun and he fell to the ground.

Magubane said he recognised the men as the Endumeni mayor Siboniso Mbatha and his bodyguards. He claims the attack was unprovoked and that he hadn't had any previous encounters with the mayor or his bodyguards.

A passer-by‚ Ndumiso Zwane‚ said he tried to intervene.