South Africa

Murder-accused husband 'had addiction involving handcuffs and whips'

07 March 2018 - 13:56 By Petru Saal
Man beats a woman with a whip in a dark room on the bed. (Stock image)
Image: kladyk/www.123rf.com

A Constantia man accused of murdering his wife allegedly had an addiction that involved handcuffs and whips

Rob Packham‚ a chartered accountant‚ is facing a charge of murdering Gill‚ his wife of 30 years. Gill was a school secretary in Cape Town.

Die Burger reported on Wednesday that the victim’s friends had submitted statements to police alleging that Packham had received therapy for a sex addiction.

Gill was found in the back of her burning green BMW on 22 February. Die Burger reported that prior to her death she had sent WhatsApp messages to friends saying her husband had refused to stop his “nonsense”.

Through his legal representative at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ Packham said that on the day his wife was murdered he had been driving around looking for her in places the couple used to frequent.

