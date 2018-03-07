South Africa

Nehawu targets water delivery with indefinite strike

07 March 2018 - 14:58 By Theto Mahlakoana
File photo of Nehawu members.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mohau Mofokeng

The biggest public sector union in the country‚ the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu)‚ will embark on an indefinite strike at Department of Water and Sanitation offices and facilities nationwide from Thursday.

The strike will affect the construction of dams as well as service delivery at the department’s offices.

Although water provision is mainly the responsibility of municipalities‚ Nehawu claimed the withdrawal of their members' labour would halt the delivery of water from dams to other sources across the country.

The union announced on Wednesday that the strike was over corruption‚ maladministration and unfavourable working conditions.

The union’s demands include that the department cease using contractors in its projects since they were allegedly the gateway to “corruption and looting” in the department.

Nehawu laid the blame for the alleged criminal activities at the department on its former minister‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ who was moved to the communications department last month.

Of the department’s 5‚000 staff‚ 3‚000 are affiliated to Nehawu‚ although Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said they hope all workers will join the strike.

“The community is going to be affected. Unfortunately‚ this comes in the midst of the scarcity of water … We had to consult and in the process of consulting‚ we don’t see it as a negative impact but we think it’s a right and necessary thing to do. But there will be casualties‚ and it’s not intended‚” Saphetha said.

- Business Day

