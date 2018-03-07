After 40 days behind bars‚ the man accused of the murder of escort Siam Lee took the stand in his bid for freedom and revealed the moments which led up to his arrest.

He laid bare allegations of torture in detention at the hands of Durban PI Brad Nathanson‚ who had effected his arrest and who was earlier accused of tainting the investigation.

This was done‚ his advocate Martin Krog claimed‚ by way of splashing an image of his arrest on Facebook‚ illegally arresting his client‚ illegally searching his home and torturing him.

The 29-year-old businessman faces a raft of 16 charges‚ including the kidnapping and murder of Lee.