More people might be arrested in the connection with state capture allegations‚ National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams said on Wednesday.

“The matter is still the subject of an investigation. If the investigation ultimately warrants that more people must be added as accused persons or be charged separately‚ then that process will take place‚” he said.

Abrahams was addressing parliament’s portfolio committees on justice and police in a combined sitting in Cape Town‚ along with Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata.

Abrahams said there was prima facie evidence against those who have been charged.