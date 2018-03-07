The reinstatement of a mine engineer who was sacked after sexually harassing a colleague for eight years has been condemned by a judge.

The “misogynistic‚ patriarchal and insensitive” approach of a Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration commissioner was “beyond comprehension”‚ said Judge Edwin Tlhotlhalemaje.

Sitting in the Labour Court in Johannesburg‚ Tlhotlhalemaje scrapped commissioner Josias Maake’s reinstatement of Rustenburg Platinum Mines engineering specialist Steve Pietersen‚ as well as his order that Pietersen should get R576‚000 in back pay.

Pietersen was fired after a boilermaker reported that for eight years he had asked her for sex at least twice a month.

Tlhotlhalemaje said Maake’s approach to Pietersen’s successful appeal to the CCMA‚ which was supported by the trade union UASA‚ highlighted the need for commissioners to receive urgent training on sexual harassment cases.